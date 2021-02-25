Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,629,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,681,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $3,149,200.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $2,819,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,855,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $148.38. 15,081,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,264,672. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.06. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,495,000 after buying an additional 565,374 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.