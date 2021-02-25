Stephens Raises Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $110.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Papa John’s International stock traded down $11.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.84. 149,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 111.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

