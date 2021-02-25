stETH (Lido) Price Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $268.98 million and $30,204.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,480.39 or 0.03106871 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.00482967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00064762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00080224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.23 or 0.00457999 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 181,692 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

