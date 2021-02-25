Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steven Madden.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,338 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

