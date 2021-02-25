Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.11. 29,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

