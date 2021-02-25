Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,079 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total value of $439,131.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $397,956.78.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15.

DXCM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $405.64. 583,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,474. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 167.62, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.