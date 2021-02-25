Stifel Firstegy Downgrades Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to Hold

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.88.

Shares of GEI opened at C$21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.69. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$27.65.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

