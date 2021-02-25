Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCFE. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised McAfee to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

Shares of McAfee stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $7,068,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

