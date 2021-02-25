Stifel Nicolaus Increases Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to $65.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of ASGTF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

