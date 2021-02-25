Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $87,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 115.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

