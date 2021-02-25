Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Hold

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $468,243.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $911,392. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

