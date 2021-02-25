Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) to “Buy”

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon upgraded GB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

GBGPF stock remained flat at $$12.20 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. GB Group has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

