Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58), but opened at GBX 265 ($3.46). Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) shares last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 719,177 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Paul Bal sold 50,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £129,768.96 ($169,543.98). Also, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £111,892.68 ($146,188.50). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,288,104.

The stock has a market capitalization of £551 million and a PE ratio of 18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 243.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a €0.18 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

About Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

