Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Franklin Street Properties Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 634 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 975% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $548.45 million, a PE ratio of -255.50 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSP. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

