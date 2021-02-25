Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Core High Dividend ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,889 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 12,657% compared to the average daily volume of 54 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDV. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $91.10. 27,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,596. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $93.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64.

