Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares International Select Dividend ETF Call Options (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,701 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,163% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 97,784 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.67. 937,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

