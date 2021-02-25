Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,669 call options on the company. This is an increase of 320% compared to the average daily volume of 873 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,529. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.