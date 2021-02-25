Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Call Options (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,559 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 702% compared to the typical volume of 319 call options.

PACE stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 23,651 shares of the company traded hands.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

