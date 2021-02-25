Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:ANGL)

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 6,329 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 11,202% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

ANGL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

