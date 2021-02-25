Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman Sells 6,000 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. 1,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,923,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,699,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 43,228 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

