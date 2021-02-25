Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.75 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.89. 236,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,587. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.19 million, a PE ratio of -113.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
See Also: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.