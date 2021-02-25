Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.89. 236,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,587. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.19 million, a PE ratio of -113.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

