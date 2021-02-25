STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of STOR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.86. 1,979,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,117,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after buying an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after buying an additional 283,736 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

