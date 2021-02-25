STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90-1.96 for the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Raymond James increased their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.82.

STORE Capital stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $37.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

