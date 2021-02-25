Stratis Trading 29.8% Lower Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $151.77 million and $3.90 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014756 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,621,870 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

