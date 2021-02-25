Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Cap of $63.88 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $63.88 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.69 or 0.00702535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003561 BTC.

DATA is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

