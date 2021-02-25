Strix Group (LON:KETL) Shares Gap Down to $247.50

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.50 ($3.23), but opened at GBX 240 ($3.14). Strix Group shares last traded at GBX 248.48 ($3.25), with a volume of 354,152 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Strix Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £511.07 million and a P/E ratio of 22.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.07.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.