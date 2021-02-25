StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $244.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000146 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,374,741,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,961,547,498 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

