Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK stock opened at $248.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $249.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

