Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $975,476.17 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $975,476.17 and $7,042.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00707324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00035879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

