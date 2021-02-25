Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,506 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in BP by 628.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after buying an additional 1,625,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BP by 484.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 490,789 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in BP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in BP by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 359,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in BP by 1.1% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

NYSE:BP opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

