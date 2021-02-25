Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.79% of TCG BDC worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

CGBD stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TCG BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $712.31 million, a P/E ratio of -74.41 and a beta of 2.11.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.