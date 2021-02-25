Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 118.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 170.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock opened at $228.50 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.16.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.67.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

