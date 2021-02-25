Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of TFI International worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in TFI International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.87.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.