Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,836 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Shares of AU stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

