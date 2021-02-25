Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,238 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Global Net Lease worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

