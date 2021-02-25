Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 287,520 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 119,106 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 78,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

