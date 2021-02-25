Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,813 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of SITE Centers worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after buying an additional 13,263,657 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,937 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SITE Centers by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 269,772 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,654,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,339,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

