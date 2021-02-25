Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,373 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 87,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.