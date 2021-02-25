Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,750. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRTC opened at $153.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.02 and a 200 day moving average of $218.20. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.77.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

