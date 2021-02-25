Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,215 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Service Properties Trust worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 83.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 366,625 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SVC stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.