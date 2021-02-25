Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

DRH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

