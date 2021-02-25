Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL stock opened at $288.22 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $303.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $2,515,693.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,770.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,472 shares of company stock worth $22,290,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.71.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.