Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.42.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,081.36 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,019.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $948.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,649 shares of company stock valued at $44,675,305. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

