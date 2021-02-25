Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.54.

NICE stock opened at $232.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

