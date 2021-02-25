Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,216 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,628,000 after acquiring an additional 78,527 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,114,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 904,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,236,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NSA opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

