Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,100 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.29, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

