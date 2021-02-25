Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,126 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $81.96 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $84.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

