Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,450 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

NYSE:SQM opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.