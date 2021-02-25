Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 55,738 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter.

BDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

