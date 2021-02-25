Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,704 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of PS Business Parks worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 585.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,691,000 after acquiring an additional 807,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 112,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSB opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $166.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.60.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

